Klopp demands final third improvements

Jurgen Klopp has demanded more from Liverpool in the final third as they embark on their League Cup journey against Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Liverpool dominated possession against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday but could not find enough quality in attack, and they paid the price with a 2-0 defeat.

Klopp was not impressed with the display at Turf Moor but is keen for his side to move on from the loss, and put in a strong cup performance.

"If you think it's God's judgement that you don't score with 80 per cent of possession then you have a big problem," he told a media conference. "We have to do better.

"We did a lot of good things [against Burnley], but at the end we made the wrong decisions. In two or three situations we had too many players involved outside the box and not in the box, that makes absolutely no sense

"We have to stay calm. I have lost a few games in my life, and I accept that I will lose a few more in the future. You can lose a game.

"Nobody wants the information we got from Burnley, but we got it and now we have to use it and find a way to win. My job is to bring the players in and around the box, with movement. But then we have to use our skills in the most decisive area."

Liverpool reached the League Cup final last season only to be beaten by Manchester City, and Klopp hopes to go one better this time around.

"It's good that in football that you have the chance to show in the next game," the German added.

"Of course we will make changes, [but] it's not likely that we will change seven or eight positions.

"Of course we respect the opponent, so it's not the moment to 'rest' players. But we have to give players a chance, and if we think they can help us, we will make changes.

"We have to show that we want to be in this competition. It's about respecting the game, working hard, playing football.

"This year, hopefully we have a better situation with injuries. I like cup games, and we will be competitive."