Klopp demands Liverpool 'stay angry' against Southampton

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have to "stay angry" against Southampton and demanded a brilliant Anfield atmosphere for the Premier League clash.

Liverpool host Southampton having won all six of their matches in all competitions this term, although they needed a 91st-minute winner from Roberto Firmino to down Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

But Klopp reminded Liverpool of the need to maintain their performance levels against a Southampton side he rates highly.

"Let's play the best game because I remember when people spoke to me about the next seven games two or three weeks ago nobody mentioned Southampton - that was funny," Klopp told reporters.

"And I had to remind them and that's the challenge, being really focused on the next game, that's the job to do, nothing else.

"Finding different solutions, staying angry like I've said many times. That's it really. We have to be really in the situation constantly. For us nothing has changed. The mood in the team is good but it's not that we are flying in training. We don't have a lot of training a lot of the time.

"If I see someone lose focus I can be really angry about that. So far, nobody gave me the chance to do that so I didn't have to do it so far. But it still can happen. We have to show Southampton how difficult it is to come to Anfield and that's the job we have to do on Saturday."

Klopp on : "Everyone at Melwood loves Danny. It's good that he cannot play as he's always a threat. We still follow his games. He's still one our boys." September 21, 2018

Liverpool's league form tended to dip following European commitments last season and Klopp asked the Anfield crowd to help his team through the Southampton match.

"It's always difficult when one team plays during the week and one team doesn't and has a lot more time to prepare for the game. In this case Southampton have played on Monday night, so although they had a game less at least they only played one day before us," Klopp added.

"It's always a difference but playing Tuesday and Saturday should not be a problem. It will not be a problem focus-wise and I'm really pretty sure - we have to prove that still - but I am pretty sure it will not be a problem.

"The game from Tuesday night in an empty stadium, we have no chance to get a point. That's the truth. The people made the difference, yes the players too but the people. Now we have to show everyone that we can switch between competitions on Saturday.

"We have famous, famous European nights but I think the boys deserve a brilliant atmosphere. Not only a good one, a brilliant atmosphere and that's what we need against Southampton."

Klopp is a fan of Mark Hughes' side, who have won one of their opening five league matches.

"[Jannik] Vestergaard is a really good centre-back, a very physical guy, [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg stepped up. [Shane] Long and [Danny] Ingsy up front and [Manolo] Gabbiadini, that's already a lot of quality. Ings can't play and Gabbiadini maybe not, but then there's still Long and [Charlie] Austin.

"And then you've got [James] Ward-Prowse, he didn't start in the last game but what a player. They have a really good team. We don't have to talk about the full-backs, [Ryan] Bertrand and Cedric [Soares], that's all really good quality.

"So to be ready for this game, it's not important what we did last week or what we did last year with drawing six after playing in the Champions League.

"Nobody is tired at the moment - nobody. It's not that we should say 'we played Tuesday, oh my god we play Saturday'. That's a perfect break, that's no problem. We will be ready tomorrow, I'm sure, but we need to show it that's all."

Former Southampton defender Dejan Lovren is not available despite returning to training, with Dominic Solanke, Divock Origi and another ex-Saints star, Adam Lallana, also ruled out.