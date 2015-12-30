Klopp: English weather hurts my footballing philosophy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had to adapt his style of football due to the windy English weather.

Klopp has had a mixed start to life at Anfield after taking charge in October - but he believes the conditions have played a part.

"The English game is not faster than the German game. Perhaps there are a few more sprints. But there is a different style of football here, partially due to the weather," Klopp told Sport Bild.

"The wind can be quite extreme in England. We are not familiar with that in Germany and you have to keep things simple. Stoke City's first goal against Manchester United was a perfect example of the extreme winds. Players who are not from the UK have to get used to the winds.

"I have to adapt my style of football as a result as well. Often, you are forced to keep things simple. And there are a lot more duels for the second ball here, and more duels in general. That makes the game even more intense."

Klopp has also noticed a difference in refereeing in the Premier League compared to the Bundesliga.

"English referees are not like their German colleagues," he added.

"Of course, you will not get away with brutal fouls, but the duels are more intense here.

"Duels that would have resulted in a foul in Germany are often okay here."