Klopp exasperated by Liverpool's defensive display

Jurgen Klopp rued a sloppy defensive display from Liverpool as they let a two-goal lead slip against Arsenal and were forced to rescue a 3-3 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Everything looked like it was going to plan for Klopp's free-scoring Reds when Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool's lead after 52 minutes – the Egyptian adding to Philippe Coutinho's first-half opener.

However, Arsenal came storming back into the clash and were 3-2 ahead six minutes after Salah's strike – Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil completing the turnaround.

It was a crazy period of Friday's Premier League crash and Liverpool's defending – and goalkeeping – left much to be desired.

Klopp was not too downhearted, though, as Roberto Firmino secured a point in a match that will be remembered for that frantic six-minute spell.

"Three goals at Arsenal should be enough. We should've won today," he told Sky Sports.

"Defending is a team thing and we made individual mistakes. Three in one game gave Arsenal a chance to come back but the performance, again, was a winning one.

"The consistency was good. We had one draw where we couldn't understand how we got a point but it's the truth, we carry on and in this moment it is disappointing.

"I am angry but I cannot change it tonight. We have things we have to work on and play the next game."

A lot of attention will focus on the performance of Simon Mignolet, particularly for his feeble attempt to save Xhaka's long-range strike.

Klopp conceded his goalkeeper should have done better but chose not to dwell on the mistake.

"I think Simon could've made a save in this moment," he added. "He misjudged it, that's how life is.

"The second hand would have helped. He was surprised and that's how it is, we don't have to make it bigger than it is."