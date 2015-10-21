Klopp excited by Anfield bow
New Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp cannot wait for his first game in charge at Anfield in Thursday’s Europa League meeting with Rubin Kazan.
Jurgen Klopp is excited by the prospect of taking charge of Liverpool at Anfield for the first time and hopes the home crowd mark the occasion by creating a "special" atmosphere.
Liverpool host Rubin Kazan in the Europa League on Thursday with new boss Klopp eager to build on the positive signs shown in his first game at the helm – a 0-0 draw at Tottenham at the weekend.
The former Borussia Dortmund manager indicated that he sees a home match against a side placed fifth-bottom of the Russian Premier League as an ideal opportunity to register his first win and also urged the Anfield faithful to play their part.
"Tottenham felt good, it was a step in the right direction. It wasn't perfect but we were happy," Klopp said.
"We had a good meeting after the game, we did the next step and now this is a completely different game.
"Tottenham for the first game was a little bit tough, now we have another opponent who are not in the best situation. They changed manager so it's a big chance to get a good feeling and confidence.
"I'm really looking forward to this game, it's by night, by light and a special atmosphere.
"I hope we can translate it into the game."
Liverpool have taken just two points from their opening two Group B games, but still sit in second place behind Sion.
Klopp thinks a victory on Thursday could act as a springboard for their season, both at home and abroad.
"[Our] Europa League group is quite open – a win would be big step in right direction," he added.
