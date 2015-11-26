Klopp frustrated by Mignolet decision

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was perplexed by referee Alon Yefet's decision to award Bordeaux an indirect free-kick that resulted in the opening goal in their Europa League clash at Anfield on Thursday.

The Belgian goalkeeper conceded the set-piece inside the box after holding onto the ball for over 20 seconds, more than the regulation six.

Henri Saivet curled the resultant free-kick into the top corner and Klopp questioned the decision, insisting his team - who booked a place in the last 32 by eventually winning 2-1 - were not time wasting.

However, Klopp conceded it is one of the risks when asking the keeper to start attacks.

"I didn't understand it because we were the active team in this game," he told BT Sport.

"Twenty seconds with the ball? Okay. We have to decide whether to play build-up or long ball and sometimes you have to decide late.

"Usually the free-kick won't be given. They made a goal, we got a penalty so it was an open game again.

"The easy games anyone can win, but this was a hard game so we're really lucky now."

Goals from James Milner and Christian Benteke brought Liverpool from behind to take the three points required to qualify.

Mignolet was pleased with how his team-mates reacted to his error.

"At the moment you think about what can you do, but I waited too long and that can happen," he said.

"The main thing is we responded after that, we didn't let it affect our game and we came back before half-time.

"We won 2-1, we qualified as well, and hopefully can win the group in Switzerland [against Sion] in the next game."