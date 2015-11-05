Klopp hails Liverpool match-winner Ibe

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on promising midfielder Jordon Ibe after the teenager emerged the unlikely hero on Thursday.

Ibe scored his first Liverpool goal seven minutes into the second half to help the visitors beat Rubin Kazan 1-0 in Europa League action, a victory that could prove crucial in the battle to progress from Group B.

Firmino flicked a pass into the path of the 19-year-old, who withstood two opponents and placed a shot in off the inside of the post as Liverpool won in the competition for the first time this season.

Klopp said: "Jordon is a really good lad.

"He's a skilful player and a big talent – fast, strong, good at dribbling

"He has to learn so much but has a real good base. He feels good in this moment. You could see it in this match.

"Like everyone, he has a long way to go. If he's prepared to listen then he will be very good."

After three consecutive draws in Group B, Liverpool are now within touching distance of the knockout rounds.

Liverpool, who dominated throughout in Russia as James Milner hit the woodwork, can seal progression to the last 32 with a win over Bordeaux next time out.

Klopp added: "The first 80 minutes were really god.

"It wasn't easy to play in such a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium. On that pitch it wasn't easy for the team to keep possession.

"But we did really well. We would have liked more [goals] but we had our chances. We dominated the first half and we deserved our goal in the second half.

"As in life, we have to learn everything. We have to learn to win. After 1-0 we lost a bit of rhythm. That opened the door a bit for them but we struck back. I am really satisfied with how we played.

"It's okay. The lads fought for their lives and that was great to see. You could see how much they wanted to win.

"We had our chances in the 1-1 draw at Anfield, but [on Thursday] we played much better

"It's normal, we are four weeks together, more experience together."