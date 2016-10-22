Klopp hints at Gerrard return

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has fuelled speculation that Steven Gerrard could be set to return to the club by claiming that there will always be a place for the former skipper at Anfield.

Gerrard appears poised to end his stint at MLS side LA Galaxy after sending an Instagram message earlier on Saturday which appeared to bid farewell to the club's fans.

He wrote: "Living in Los Angeles and playing for the great Galaxy supporters has been a privilege. You have made this place feel like home to me. This city and this club will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you."

Currently sidelined by injury, the 36-year-old is expected to miss Galaxy's final game of the regular season as well as their upcoming play-off campaign and he was at Anfield for Liverpool's recent clash with Manchester United.

Klopp has previously dismissed suggestions that Gerrard could return in a playing capacity, but a coaching role may be an option for the man who spent 17 years with his hometown club.

"Steven Gerrard – and this will be a really big surprise – is always so welcome at Liverpool FC," said Klopp.

"You cannot imagine how welcome. So there is absolutely no problem, but everything we will talk to each other about will stay in these talks.

"That is how I know Stevie and that is how I am. Nobody should be worried that we don't have space for Steven Gerrard. Everything will be fine, 100 per cent."

Liverpool climbed to second in the Premier League table on Saturday, courtesy of a 2-1 home win over West Brom.