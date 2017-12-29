Klopp hopeful over 'quick healer' Henderson

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will return from a hamstring injury soon as he is a "quick healer".

Henderson limped off early in Liverpool's thrilling 3-3 draw at Arsenal and missed the 5-0 win against Swansea City on Boxing Day as a result.

The England midfielder will not be fit to face either Leicester City on Saturday or Burnley on January 1, but could return to first-team duty swiftly.

"It depends on the healing process and if the player is a quick healer or not," Klopp told a news conference on Friday. "There are big differences between individuals.

"Hendo starts running outside today, [at] which pace and whatever we will see, but he is on a good way.

"I don't want to say any date because on the one side it would maybe put pressure on him, which he really doesn't need, and on the other side it would look like we would not have the player for the next six to eight weeks and that's not true at all. We have to wait."

Liverpool's other major injury worry is left-back Alberto Moreno, who is recovering from an ankle problem but could be fit to face Manchester City on January 14.

"He is probably the quickest healer in the squad but still I am not sure. He is [out of] the next two games and I think I should have to involve the third game as well [against Everton].

"Then we have around about nine days between Everton [in the FA Cup] and City and that could be the first [game] for him then.

"Hendo is a rather quick healer, he is on a good way and is desperate to be back on the pitch, so hopefully it is not too long."

Klopp on Moreno: "He's probably the quickest healer in the squad. After the next three games he could be back."Watch today's press conference in full December 29, 2017

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has accused UEFA of not taking racism seriously, claiming in an interview with the Guardian that he has experienced abuse a number of times during matches.

And Klopp hailed the teenager for speaking up about a problem that continues to be a blight on the sport.

"[He will get] all the support he needs, he wants, and all the support you can give," Klopp said. "It's quite interesting to be honest because I am really long in this business, in this sport, and I have never faced a situation like that.

"That means to a lot of people, you think it doesn't happen, but obviously it happens all the time. I am really happy – and you need to be brave – that he is brave enough to do what he did because it is such an important thing. I really can't believe that people have these kind of thoughts still in their mind, it’s so strange in this world that it happens.

"Obviously, we needed a 17-year-old boy to shout out, to say, 'it's still happening and it happens all the time - I need help, we need help and we have to stop that'.

"It's not a situation that you want a 17-year-old boy [to be] in but, if it is like this, then he needs help and we will give it to him, of course."