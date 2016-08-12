Klopp: I want my Liverpool to be remembered in 50 years

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes to inspire a season that will be remembered for years to come, as his side gear up for the Premier League kick-off.

This will be the German's first full campaign in charge at Anfield, having reached the finals of the League Cup and the Europa League only to lose both in 2015-16.

Now, Klopp is aiming to create some special memories for Liverpool supporters, who continue to wait for their first league title since 1990.

"[I hope for] a positive, remarkable season," he told the club's official website.

"Hopefully this planet will still work for another two or three million years and in 50 or 60 years, somebody looks back and says that this season, 16-17, was a really wonderful season, 'we played this, we won this' and all that stuff.

"That's what I want because that is what life is for - and especially what a football life is for.

"If you have a season that at the end of it everybody wants to forget it in a second then for sure a few things went wrong.

"I want that in the next summer break, we look back at this season with big smiles on our faces."

Liverpool begin their campaign against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.