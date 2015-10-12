Klopp: I won't poach Dortmund players

New Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed he does not intend to sign any Borussia Dortmund players in the foreseeable future.

The Premier League side have been heavily linked with Marco Reus and Ilkay Gundogan since the appointment of Klopp last week, with the German boss allegedly keen to make the most of his good relationship with the pair by tempting them to Anfield.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke already stated at the weekend he finds it hard to believe the former coach would approach any players at the Westfalenstadion without the club's consent and Klopp has now also played down suggestions he is ready to mount a raid on his old side.

"I have no intention whatsoever to lure Dortmund's stars to Liverpool," Klopp told Bild.

"I am not interested in how much money I will be allowed to spend in January.

"It is only October and I don't even know how many games there are left until the winter. But we clearly have plenty of games left and we will be taking a look at our own players first."

Expectations are sky-high at Liverpool following the arrival of Klopp, but the former Dortmund boss has stressed he cannot perform miracles and will need time to build his own team.

"There is no doubt about it that a major challenge awaits. But we were well aware of this. Liverpool have not enjoyed much success in recent years and have changed manager a number of times.

"They have brought in a German now, but I am not a miracle worker either. I will need time."