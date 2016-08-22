Klopp laments Origi's absent rhythm

Jurgen Klopp has called for Divock Origi to "sort his skills" after Liverpool fired blanks in a 2-0 defeat at promoted Burnley on Saturday.

The Reds had no such trouble in front of goal during the opening round of the new Premier League season, as a Philippe Coutinho double, together with goals from Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane, secured a 4-3 victory away to Arsenal.

But Daniel Sturridge and Origi, who replaced the England international in the 65th minute at Turf Moor, were unable to break down Sean Dyche's stubborn Championship winners.

Speaking ahead of a League Cup tie away to second-tier Burton Albion, Klopp claimed there is plenty more to come from Origi in 2016-17, as the Belgium international seeks to regain full match fitness following an ankle injury suffered in April.

"Physically, he can make another step," the manager said. "But on the other side, he has no rhythm at the moment, which you can see.

"Saturday was clear, we could have played another 20 minutes and not scored. He needs to find that rhythm again. He is so skilled, but he needs to use them all in the right moment.

"He is not a very experienced player, he needs to sort all of his skills."

On the same day as their loss to Burnley, Liverpool sold centre-forward Christian Benteke to Crystal Palace for a reported initial fee of £27million.