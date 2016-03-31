Klopp: Liverpool looking everywhere for signings, not just Germany

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his focus is on more than just the Bundesliga when he considers off-season signings.

The German is expected to overhaul his squad at the end of the campaign, with his team sitting ninth in the Premier League but still alive in the Europa League

Players from Klopp's former club, Borussia Dortmund, and the Bundesliga as a whole have been heavily linked with moves to Anfield.

But the 48-year-old said he would be looking everywhere for signings, not just in his homeland.

"We will not not sign a player because he is German. That would be nonsense," Klopp told Sport1.

"We look not only in the Bundesliga.

"We are really global at the start, but it is much more important not where the player comes from, but that it is the right player for us."

Klopp's men are seven points off fourth spot in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's clash against Tottenham.