Klopp: Liverpool players must be more clever like Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told his players to get more streetwise and feels they have catching up to do on Chelsea when it comes to acting "clever" on the pitch.

The Anfield side had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Antonio Conte's men in midweek, despite dominating play for large parts of the game, as Chelsea used every trick in the book to get a point.

Klopp has now admitted he would like to see his side use the same strategies if need be, but he realises his relatively inexperienced players will not toughen up overnight.

"Yes, we have to be more streetwise," Klopp told reporters.

"I am not sure if you can force something like this but it is a good thing to have in football.

"Being clever is part of football.

"Chelsea are more experienced and sometimes more clever or smart, however you want to describe it.

"We can improve on this. But we cannot improve every day on everything."