Klopp perfect for Liverpool, says Hamann

Didi Hamann believes that former Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp would be the perfect manager for Liverpool.

The pressure on current manager Brendan Rodgers is growing due to a difficult start to the season has follwed a disappointing 2014-15 campaign in which Liverpool missed out on Champions League football.

Hamann feels Rodgers still has the club's backing, yet is adamant that Klopp would be the perfect replacement if Liverpool were to part ways with their current manager.

"Klopp would be a great fit at Liverpool," Hamann was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

"The pressure in Liverpool gets bigger. The fans are on the barricades. But the manager is backed by the club.

"And the question is whether Klopp would move there during the season. Had they asked before the season, I am 99 per cent sure that he would have joined them."

Klopp, who left Dortmund this summer after seven years in charge, has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich at the end of this season, but Hamann feels the reigning Bundesliga champions would not be right for the 48-year-old.

"Many people say that he will take over Bayern on July 1, 2016, but I don't know whether he's a fit there," he concluded.