Klopp shrugs off Gundogan speculation

Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp is not allowing rumours surrounding Ilkay Gundogan's future to distract his side from Tuesday's clash with Bayern Munich.

Dortmund travel to the Allianz Arena for a DFB-Pokal semi-final, the competition representing their last chance to lift a trophy under Klopp ahead of his impending departure.

On Sunday, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc rejected reports that Manchester United were close to signing Gundogan, and Klopp is refusing to dwell on the matter.

"It's normal that players get linked with other clubs, especially here," he said. "It doesn't interrupt our focus on the game."

Dortmund face a Bayern side that on Sunday were crowned Bundesliga champions for the third season in succession, after Wolfsburg's 1-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach.

"This is a very important match. It will be difficult, because Bayern has an extraordinary team," Klopp said.

"[Robert] Lewandowski and [Thomas] Muller have played superbly in the last few weeks and we saw that ourselves.

"Bayern are the serious hurdle which must be overcome on the way to [the final in] Berlin."

Klopp confirmed that Sebastian Kehl will be in contention after a fractured rib, while Gundogan and Kevin Grosskreutz are doubtful.