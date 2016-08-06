Klopp tempers expectations after Barca rout

Jurgen Klopp was keen to temper expectations after watching his Liverpool side run riot in a 4-0 beating of Barcelona in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

A packed-out Wembley crowd witnessed the Reds turn on the style against the LaLiga champions, with Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Marko Grujic finding the net, while former Liverpool star Javier Mascherano scored an own goal.

Despite Liverpool's impressive and dynamic showing in London, manager Klopp says that the result offers little indication of what Liverpool can achieve this season.

"Of course I am happy with the result and with a lot of parts of the game. We did well in most parts of the attacking side, we were always active," he said at a post-match news conference.

"Then after about 30 minutes in the first half we became a bit passive, we needed a bit of luck and they hit the post. That can happen against Barcelona.

"I'm happy with the result and the game, it's good for us to learn what can happen if we play well and what can happen if not. That's good."

On what affect the win can have for the coming season, Klopp added: "Look it's very likely I could sit here and we lost 4-0, life would not have been that nice like it is at the moment.

"It's helpful too because of the things you can learn. But it's a friendly, it's Barcelona, a lot of things can happen when they start playing, it's hard to defend and they can be really dangerous.

"If anything I could say now would help I'd say it but most things I could say won't help. We are ambitious, we want to win as many games as possible, then we will see at the end.

"We know we have to fight and I know we will be ready, but by the end I don't know where we will be."