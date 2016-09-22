Klopp wants 'angry' Liverpool against Hull

Jurgen Klopp is keen to see his side "angry" when Liverpool host Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds have been in fine form this season, barring a shock loss to Burnley, and sit sixth despite having played four of their first five matches away from home.

With a return to Anfield on the agenda this weekend, Klopp wants to put on a show for the fans against a Hull side who are just three points behind them.

"We feel good, we feel strong. We need to be angry against Hull – they want our points," said the German, who oversaw a 3-0 EFL Cup win over Derby County on Wednesday, which set up a fourth-round home tie against Tottenham.

"We need to be maximum concentrated.

"I think we all can improve: players, coaches, manager.

"I don't want to say anything about Hull. We don't have to rate the opponent before the game and say 'This one is easy'.

"We are 100 per cent aware of the difficulties we could have in this game. I know we will be ready."

Loris Karius was preferred to regular number one Simon Mignolet in midweek, but Klopp refused to confirm whether the former Mainz goalkeeper would retain his spot against the Tigers.

"It is not place to announce line-ups, but we have to think about it. Obviously it's different to changing midfielder," he added.

"When I decide, it is a decision for one player and not against another player."

Klopp also revealed Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum will be fit for the match, while Daniel Sturridge will train on Thursday having had "a few issues" after the win over Chelsea.