Klose brace steers Germany past Turkey

The 32-year-old, who has now scored five goals in just three Euro qualifiers, has notched 57 goals in 104 appearances, 11 shy of Gerd Muller's 68. He also leapfrogged Franz Beckenbauer to become the fourth most capped German player of all time

Mesut Ozil, who opted last year to play for Germany instead of Turkey, where his parents come from, scored the hosts' second in the 79th minute, after enduring jeers from some 40,000 Turkish fans throughout the game.

"It was important to win this game that looked like an away game," Klose, who has yet to score for Bayern Munich this season, told reporters.

"I seem to have a bit more luck when I play with the national team. That is lacking when I play for Bayern.

"It has never been my aim to catch up with Gerd. He is a phenomenon," said Klose.

The win, which was celebrated in the changing rooms with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, sent Germany top of Group A with nine points, three ahead of Turkey, who have six.

"There was a majority of Turkish fans in the stands so it was an away game for us but we deserved to win," said coach Joachim Low after his 60th game in charge. "We dominated throughout and played a very good game."

Germany poured forward from the start and had an early chance through Klose.

With injured midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger replaced by Toni Kroos, Germany were rarely threatened by Turkey, who mainly relied on quick breaks after their own midfield commander Mehmet Aurelio was stretchered off after 24 minutes with a pulled hamstring.

TOO STRONG

"We could last with them for 25 minutes but after Aurelio's injury we just had too many problems," said Turkey coach Guus Hiddink.

"We played against a team that was dominant in all aspects of the game."

Klose broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, heading in on the rebound after keeper Volkan Demirel had palmed a Thomas Muller header on to the bar and the post.

The Turks had a golden opportunity to level early in the second half when Halil Altintop found himself deep inside the box but Germany keeper Manuel Neuer stood his ground and managed to save from point blank range.

With Turkey having trouble keeping possession, Germany upped the tempo and Ozil added their second when he slipped past the defence to pick up a Philipp Lahm pass and slot home in the 79th.

Klose, who is also the joint second top scorer in World Cup history with 14 alongside Muller, rounded off his latest memorable evening slipping the ball through hapless Demirel's legs three minutes from time.