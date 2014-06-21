Klose plays it cool after landmark goal

The veteran Lazio striker went level at the top of the all-time list with Brazil icon Ronaldo after coming off the bench to secure a 2-2 draw in Group G on Saturday.

Mario Gotze put Germany ahead early in a pulsating second-half, but two goals in the space of nine minutes from Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan put the African nation on the verge of a huge shock.

As he has so often been in the past, Klose proved to be the hero for his side, though - netting in a fourth consecutive World Cup with a trademark close-range finish to secure a share of the spoils.

"You want to come in actually when the team is winning," the 36-year-old told the DFB's official website.

"If a team like Ghana gathers momentum, it is of course difficult. We have had it under control.

"Whether I play from the beginning or I am sitting on the bench, all the players are important."

He added: "In 20 World Cup games, 15 goals are not bad."

Germany coach Joachim Low paid tribute to the impact of Klose and fellow substitute Bastian Schweinsteiger but was annoyed to see his team lose control of the contest - something in stark contrast to their comprehensive 4-0 win over Portugal in the opening group game.

Low told the DFB's official website: "We let in two goals out of nothing. The team has proven morality. We wanted to avoid an open slugfest.

"Sometimes we could not get behind the defence. Klose and Schweinsteiger have revived the game."