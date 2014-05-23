Klose: Team comes before individual honours

Klose is on the verge of becoming the all-time World Cup top goalscorer, having notched 14 goals in the past three tournaments - one shy of Brazil's Ronaldo.

But while Klose is close to eclipsing that record, he is fully focused on the collective, as Germany prepare to face Portugal, Ghana and the United States in Group G.

"I need one goal to tie his (Ronaldo's) record," said the 35-year-old, who shares second place with compatriot Gerd Muller. "With two goals I'm in front.

"But that's not the only thing which pushes me. For me it's important to be fit enough to play at the World Cup. I am well on the way.

"The most important thing is the team. If the team plays well, the striker will get chances to score. And that's where the opportunity for me to score one or two times will come from.

"Everyone who knows me knows as well that this is one of my aims."

The veteran has forged a reputation as one of football's most lethal strikers inside the penalty area, similar to that of former front man Filippo Inzaghi.

But he is open to adopting the 'false nine' role if head coach Joachim Low chooses to do so in Brazil.

"I can play the 'false nine' as well. It's the decision of the head coach how we play," he said.

"I can only offer myself and do my best in the training sessions. Experience or not - I will offer myself so that the coach has no choice, but I assume that I will play."