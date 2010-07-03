Klose: World Cup title over scoring record

After scoring twice in Germany's 4-0 demolition of Argentina on Saturday to help his team advance to the semi-finals, Klose, who won his 100th cap in the match, brought his personal World Cup tally to 14 goals in three tournaments, level with Germany's Gerd Muller.

"If it was up to me I would prefer to win the World Cup than top the World Cup scorers' list," the soft-spoken forward told reporters, a smile barely visible on his face as his joyous team mates shuffled by him holding empty beer cans.

"Of course it is a compliment to be up there with Gerd Muller but I want the World Cup," said Klose, who has scored 52 goals for Germany.

He was quick to note Muller had scored his 14 goals in two tournaments.

"This is my third World Cup, so it is not a fair comparison," he said.

TIMING

Klose played in the 2002 World Cup final, when Germany lost to Brazil, and made it to the last four of the 2006 World Cup before his team bowed to eventual champions Italy.

"Today it was all about timing. I think our timing was perfect, striking at the right time," he said.

"I am delighted we have been given the right to play two more games (semi-final and final, or third place play-off). We just have to wait and see what will happen."

Klose went into his third World Cup on the back of his worst season, having scored just three goals for Bayern Munich.

But he has already scored four goals in just four games here, as he missed Germany's final Group D match to Ghana through suspension.

"I always knew that I could score goals," he added. "I trained hard and was working all the time. But sometimes it is difficult to bring this work to a game. You have to stick with it when times are difficult."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook