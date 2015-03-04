Kluivert appointed new coach of Curacao

Curacao Football Federation confirmed the appointment to Perform, with former Netherlands assistant Kluivert, 38, set to be unveiled on Thursday.

Kluivert, who worked alongside Louis van Gaal as Netherlands finished third at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, will be tasked with steering Curacao - ranked 160th in the world - to Russia in three years time.

Curacao failed to reach last year's showpiece event after finishing third in Group F behind Haiti, and Antigua and Barbuda in the second round of CONCACAF qualification.

Kluivert's reign kick-offs in a two-legged first-round World Cup qualifier against Montserrat on March 27 and 31.