Koeman annoyed by lack of Netherlands aggression

Ronald Koeman called for his Netherlands side to play with more aggression after they came from behind to draw 1-1 away to Slovakia.

After Adam Nemec headed the hosts into an early lead in Trvana, Quincy Promes lashed in a second-half leveller for the Dutch.

Koeman, taking charge for the third time, was unimpressed with the way Netherlands started the friendly, though.

"You cannot start a match like we did," Koeman told Veronica TV.

"We showed too little aggression and could not impose pressure, I'm very disappointed about that."

The half-time introduction of 30-year-old Club Brugge midfielder Ruud Vormer appeared to improve Netherlands, bringing the approach Koeman wanted to see from his side.

Vormer became the oldest Netherlands debutant since 2012 but, after Promes equalised, the midfielder was denied a late winner by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

"Vormer played very well, he was immediately aggressive and present when he entered the field and that is what we needed in the game," Koeman added.

"I do not know if that also inspired the other guys, but he was a welcome reinforcement."