Koeman: Austin arrival will not signal Southampton departures

Ronald Koeman has warned any potential suitors the arrival of Charlie Austin does not mean Southampton will look to sell any of their stars in January.

Austin completed his move from QPR back to the Premier League on Saturday before Southampton comfortably beat West Brom 3-0 – the striker watching his new team from the stands.

His arrival has led to some speculation the Saints could be willing to listen to offers for the likes of Sadio Mane and Shane Long, but Koeman insists that is not the case.

"He [Austin] was our target for January," he told BBC Sport. "The number of goals he's scored in the Premier League is amazing.

"We're looking forward to having him in the squad, and having more competition. That will be good.

"Will someone be sold? No. Nobody is for sale in January. At the end of the season, you don't know, but not now.

"We like to make the squad stronger, that means Charlie in, nobody out."

Mane has been heavily linked with Manchester United during the transfer window, while Long is rumoured to be attracting interest from Liverpool.