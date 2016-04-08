Koeman: Contract extension on the cards for Forster

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman said goalkeeper Fraser Forster could be offered a contract extension in the Premier League off-season.

Forster has helped kick-start Southampton's season since returning from a long-term knee injury in January, with the England keeper also making a comeback to the international scene.

The 28-year-old - out of contract in 2018 after joining from Celtic two years ago - and his performance will not have gone unnoticed by the Premier League's bigger clubs, reportedly Chelsea.

When asked if a contract extension was on the cards for Forster, Koeman said: "That's a possibility, yes."

Koeman, whose Southampton are seventh ahead of Saturday's hosting of Newcastle United, added: "We will try to hold onto everyone of course.

"But we know our situation and we know we can't win against the big teams with a lot of money.

"That's a good thing that our players have ambition, everybody wants to play at the highest level.

"But we will do everything we can to keep the players in."