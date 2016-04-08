Koeman: Contract extension on the cards for Forster
Fraser Forster is contracted until 2018 after joining Southampton from Celtic in 2014.
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman said goalkeeper Fraser Forster could be offered a contract extension in the Premier League off-season.
Forster has helped kick-start Southampton's season since returning from a long-term knee injury in January, with the England keeper also making a comeback to the international scene.
The 28-year-old - out of contract in 2018 after joining from Celtic two years ago - and his performance will not have gone unnoticed by the Premier League's bigger clubs, reportedly Chelsea.
When asked if a contract extension was on the cards for Forster, Koeman said: "That's a possibility, yes."
Koeman, whose Southampton are seventh ahead of Saturday's hosting of Newcastle United, added: "We will try to hold onto everyone of course.
"But we know our situation and we know we can't win against the big teams with a lot of money.
"That's a good thing that our players have ambition, everybody wants to play at the highest level.
"But we will do everything we can to keep the players in."
