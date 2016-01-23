Koeman hits out at Chelsea speculation 'bulls***'

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has angrily dismissed talk he is keen to take over at Chelsea as "bulls***".

Charlie Austin's debut goal three minutes from time gave Southampton a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

But Koeman was forced to answer questions on his future after telling Radio 538 in his native Netherlands he hoped Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink - on a contract until the end of the season - could put in a good word for him.

However, in his post-match media conference, Koeman said: "That's always the problem if you do something in Dutch. Maybe they have some difficulties to translate it in the right way.

"It's all bull and you write what you want – you can't win against them so that's the reason that I don't react against that.

"Everyone knows I am very happy at Southampton, with still one year left on my contract. I will continue in Southampton and what will happen in the future, nobody knows.

"I said something about Chelsea because I got a question about Chelsea and a question about Hiddink.

"But I don't go again in that discussion because that's bulls***."