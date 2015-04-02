Koeman hoping to see revitalised Pelle

After an impressive start to life at St Mary's, Pelle has failed to add to his tally of eight league goals since December 20, coinciding with Southampton falling away in the race for a top-four spot.

However, he ended his barren spell with a well-placed header past Joe Hart for Italy on Tuesday, much to the delight of his head coach.

Koeman was asked about Pelle going on a fresh scoring streak on Thursday and said: "I hope so. Strikers live for scoring goals.

"Everyone knows he is struggling. He is doing well for the team but scoring goals is important for strikers.

"It was a good goal for Italy, we hope he can continue that this weekend [against Everton]."

Koeman also confirmed that Pelle could soon have a new strike partner after Jay Rodriguez stepped up his training following over a year out with a knee injury.

Rodriguez could return to first-team action before the end of the campaign.