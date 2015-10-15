Koeman: I will not leave Southampton for Netherlands job

Southampton's Ronald Koeman has insisted he is not interested in taking charge of the Netherlands at this stage of his managerial career.

The former Feyenoord boss was believed to be one of the candidates to replace Louis van Gaal after the World Cup last year, but the Dutch FA (KNVB) eventually opted for Guus Hiddink instead.

Hiddink was replaced by his assistant Danny Blind in July following the Netherlands' disappointing performances in their Euro 2016 qualification campaign.

Blind's position is now also at risk after the team failed to qualify for the finals in France next year.

And while the job may become available again in the near future, Koeman has ruled himself out of contention.

"I got the exact same question about a month ago," Koeman said at a press conference when asked about the role.

"I am manager of Southampton. I enjoy being the Southampton manager and want to continue to be Southampton's manager.

"I still have a contract for one more year after this season. So there is no possibility I will leave Southampton."

Koeman, 52, took charge of Southampton ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, guiding his team to seventh place in the Premier League table last term.