Koeman interested in Swansea role, says agent

Koeman is poised to leave De Kuip at the end of the season after announcing his decision to quit last month.

Swansea named Garry Monk as their head coach for "the foreseeable future" following Michael Laudrup's departure on February 4, but the Welsh side have won just one of their four Premier League games since Monk took over and sit just four points above the drop zone.

And Albers confirmed that he has contacted Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins on Koeman's behalf as the Dutchman looks to make the next move in his coaching career.

"If he (Koeman) gets the chance to be the new manager of Swansea then he's willing to," Albers told Radio Wales Sport.

"One of his wishes is to work in the Premier League.

"Swansea's a fantastic club and a club with a lot of potential on the pitch.

"He's able to get success for the club. If you see all those fantastic players at Swansea perhaps he can find a touch in which he can take Swansea to a higher level."

Albers also revealed that he has received plenty of his interest in Koeman, coached at the likes of Ajax, Benfica and Valencia before moving to Rotterdam in 2011.

"If they (Swansea) are really interested come back to me," he added.

"But I can't call them every day. Since the time he announced he is leaving Feyenoord already 25 agents have called me."