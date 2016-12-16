Koeman: Merseyside derby 'not a normal match'

The Merseyside derby is "not a normal match" according to Everton boss Ronald Koeman, who will experience his side's rivalry with Liverpool for the first time on Monday.

The Dutchman is riding high after an impressive 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Tuesday, in which Ashley Williams netted his first Everton goal with an 86th-minute winner.

Koeman believes there is a unique element to Monday's derby at Goodison Park and he is hopeful the Toffees can put a stop to their 12-match winless streak in this fixture.

"Of course it's not a normal match, but from my position it's about preparing the team," he said in Friday's media conference.

"In these types of derbies you have an emotional element that you need to control, and that is the most important thing.

"One win out of 19 is not good; it's time for us to beat them."

The Dutchman said he has heard a great deal about the derby, and is eager to get his first experience of the historic fixture.

Motivation should not be an issue in Koeman's eyes with the clash on the lips of fans across the city.

"If you walk through Liverpool everybody is talking about the game, which makes it easy to motivate the players," he said.

"Then it is about planning your tactics, controlling your emotions in the game and staying with 11 on the pitch."

The Everton boss acknowledged that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are a strong outfit, but was keen to point out that results have not all gone their way in recent weeks.

"They lost to Bournemouth and they drew with West Ham," he said. "It's not so difficult to beat them.

"If Bournemouth can win against Liverpool, then the possibility is there for us too."