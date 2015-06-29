Koeman: No serious United bid for Schneiderlin

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has revealed the club are yet to receive a "serious bid" for Morgan Schneiderlin for Manchester United, despite speculation the midfielder is poised to move to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old, who has been at Southampton since 2008, is being strongly linked with United, but Koeman insists recent rumours of a done deal are premature.

"We have the situation with Morgan Schneiderlin, we will have to wait what will happen," said Koeman in an interview on the club's official YouTube channel.

"Until now, we have not a serious bid for him from Man United.

"We will wait, but okay that's business that normally starts from now [the start of pre-season]. And it's no problem, it's the first day. "

Schneiderlin has represented Southampton in the top three tiers of English football, making 256 appearances for the club in all competitions.