Koeman reiterates Alderweireld interest

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Southampton are still interested in signing Toby Alderweireld on a permanent basis.

Alderweireld spent last season on loan at the Premier League club from Atletico Madrid.

The south-coast side had an option to purchase the Belgium defender included as part of that deal.

But Southampton are reported to be considering legal action, allegedly claiming that Atletico did not pay a £1.5million fee to buy out that clause and sell Alderweireld to the highest bidder in time.

Tottenham are rumoured to be close to a deal for the former Ajax man but Koeman said: "Of course [we want him back]. The player told us the same. Les Reed is working on that situation, I wait for more news about the situation of Toby."

Meanwhile, speculation continues to mount over Manchester United's apparent pursuit of Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Asked about the France international, who missed pre-season training on Monday due to illness, Koeman added: "He's coming tomorrow to do training. He will travel with the rest of the squad to Austria.

"We had two weeks ago we had a bid of Man United, it wasn't enough. No more bids. I hope that if there is any business, that it will be soon because it's best for the player, it's best for us."