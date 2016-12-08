Koeman speaks out on Depay, Schneiderlin links

Ronald Koeman revealed Everton are weighing up their options to strengthen in the January transfer window amid reports crediting the club with an interest in Manchester United duo Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin.

Depay was linked with a move to Goodison Park ahead of the 2016-17 season following Koeman's arrival, but the Dutchman plumped for Yannick Bolasie.

However, the former Crystal Palace winger suffered a season-ending knee ligament injury against Jose Mourinho's side, leading to renewed speculation over a possible Toffees swoop for Depay.

Schneiderlin is also rumoured to be a transfer target for the Goodison Park outfit, having struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot at Old Trafford.

Koeman said he was looking to add to his squad in January, but refused to comment on either United player.

"We are looking for some good options, maybe the necessity now is a little more than it was before because we lost Yannick for a long time," said the Dutchman.

"I don't speak about players, about rumours. We know that when January is coming of course every day in the press there is a lot of speculation.

"We need to do our work and don't mention it to the press."

While Everton will be without Bolasie against Watford this weekend there is better news on Seamus Coleman's fitness, with the full-back having returned to training.

"Seamus Coleman is okay, he trained as normal today," Koeman added. "He had pain at the start of the week. Everyone else is okay."