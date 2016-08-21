Koeman thrilled with Lukaku's Everton committal

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is delighted in striker Romelu Lukaku's decision to stay at the Premier League club.

Rejecting reported interest from former team Chelsea, Koeman likened the decision to a marquee signing, believing Lukaku will be a cornerstone for his vision of Everton.

"It is the same value as a mega-signing for this club. It is absolutely fantastic for the club and our team," Koeman said following Everton's 2-1 win over West Brom.

"When it is 10 days before the end of the transfer window and you are still focusing on business you may have to do as a club if he left, then it is just really good.

"Developing Lukaku is my big task here. The fact that he stays comes on top of a series of signings I am happy with at a time of building a new team for Everton."

With a career-best 25 goals in all competitions for Everton last season, interest in Lukaku ramped up following his performances at Euro 2016 for Belgium.

From his arrival at Goodison Park in June however, Koeman was confident he would help persuade the striker to stay.

"Lukaku is our top scorer, he is our target man. He is our main striker and he is only 23-years-old. You can imagine that I am happy," Koeman said.

"It is important to me that he is not only a good footballer but he is also a great person. Lukaku sees football and lives for his game the way I think a top player should live for it.

"He is a great guy to work with on the training pitch for me – and vice-versa. I think he sees we are able to improve a lot of things – on the team and on his style of play."