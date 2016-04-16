Koeman underwhelmed by draw at Everton

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman was left disappointed at a missed opportunity as his Europa League-chasing side failed to make their dominance count in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton.

The south coast club were in control at Goodison Park on Saturday, having hit the post twice and seen numerous efforts sail just wide, before the hosts took the lead through Ramiro Funes Mori.

Fortunately for the visitors, Sadio Mane was able to capitalise on slack defending from Everton and nudge home from close range shortly after.

But Koeman was nevertheless left frustrated as his side, who sit seventh, wasted the opportunity to go above West Ham in the race for European qualification.

"I'm really disappointed because it was a big opportunity to win the game, right from the start we had a lot of space to play but in the final part [of the pitch] it wasn't good enough," the Dutchman said.

"The system we played was very offensive with four strikers, you expect to put on more pressure and create chances to score. We didn't do that in the first half.

"At least we had a good reaction to going behind. At least we got one point but at this final part of the season it is not enough. We want to fight for Europe and it is not a step forward."

Southampton's next opportunity to further their ambitions of entering continental competition will come at relegated Aston Villa on April 23.