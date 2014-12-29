Kolo Toure included in Ivory Coast squad

The Liverpool defender announced earlier this month that he would go into international retirement following the finals in Equatorial Guinea.

Toure made his debut for his country in 2000 and has since appeared more than 100 times in national colours.

The finals begin on January 17, with the Ivory Coast's first Group D fixture coming against Guinea on January 20.

Renard's men will then take on Mali and Cameroon, as they look to claim a first title since 1992.

Toure's brother Yaya is also in the 23-man squad, although it will be the first tournament for the side since Didier Drogba's retirement.

Defender Brice Dja Djedje has not been named after the Marseille man reportedly said he wanted to focus on playing for his club side.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Boubacar Barry (Lokeren), Sylvain Gbohouo (Sewe Sport), Sayouba Mande (Staebek)

Defenders: Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Toulouse), Serge Aurier (Paris Saint-Germain) Eric Bertrand Bailly (Espanyol), Wilfried Kanon (ADO Den Haag), Sakia Tiene (Montpelier), Kolo Toure (Liverpool), Ousmane Viera (Rizespor)

Midfielders: Roger Assale (Sewe Sport), Serey Die (Basle), Ismael Diomande (St Etienne), Cheick Doukoure (Metz), Max Gradel (St Etienne), Cheick Tiote (Newcastle United), Yaya Toure (Manchester City)

Forwards: Wilfried Bony (Swansea City), Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow), Gervinho (Roma), Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin), Junior Tallo (Bastia), Lacina Traore (Monaco)