Kompany: Arsenal defeat can be a good thing

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said his side's defeat to Arsenal has increased their motivation ahead of a crunch clash with Chelsea.

City were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, a result that saw them fall five points behind Jose Mourinho's leaders.

It means that their clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 31 has become even more vital for the Premier League champions, setting a challenge that Kompany and his team-mates are excited about.

"In theory it should be better for us now because we will definitely be more fired up for that (match)," Kompany is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"We have always been great in games like this so I'm actually looking forward to it.

"You are disappointed with any result that's not a win, but we've been in situations like this before and it won't affect the way we look at the Premier League, it won't affect the way we look at the Champions League or the FA Cup.

"We will just make sure we are better the next game. We are always liable to kick off a massive run and that's the kind of club that we are.

"Maybe this run has stopped, but the next one should be coming soon hopefully."

Sunday's defeat ended a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions for City.

They are next in action when Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough visit Manchester for a fourth-round FA Cup tie on Saturday.