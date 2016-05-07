Kompany to miss Euro 2016

Manchester City and Belgium captain Vincent Kompany has confirmed he will miss Euro 2016 due to the injury he sustained in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old centre-back, who has missed large parts of the season through injury, limped off just 10 minutes into City's 1-0 defeat at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday with a suspected groin problem.

And he has now confirmed he will miss the European Championships in France, in a big blow to Belgium's hopes.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Kompany said: "I'll miss the Euros. To me that's very sad news.

"I could be standing here, feeling sorry for myself. I could fear for my career, as others may do. I could give up.

"That is not me. I decide on my future.

"There is a bigger picture to everything in life and only failing to see it, will cause me to fail.

"I am a hard worker and a fighter and if you are too, then you know that, to people like us, success can come in many forms. We trust ourselves when the going gets tough.

"I have the greatest respect for those who overcome their personal challenges in life with a positive attitude.

"I want to live up to that.

"So I remain calm and positive. I will continue to follow my path and I will do so with more conviction than ever.

"I trust my friends and team-mates to do well and do us proud at the next European Championships in France. I am now officially their most fervent supporter and I will be there to support them."

Kompany has managed just 22 appearances for City this season, and has not featured for his national side since October 2015.