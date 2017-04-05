Kompany starts in Chelsea v City as Delph, Zouma return

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will make his first Premier League appearance since November when Pep Guardiola's side take on league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 30-year-old has suffered another injury-plagued campaign at the Etihad Stadium, restricted to six appearances across all competitions.

The last of those came when he completed 90 minutes in the 3-0 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace in January.

Kompany then suffered another injury setback but was an unused substitute for Sunday's 2-2 draw at Arsenal, when City's defending once again came under the microscope.

He will line up alongside John Stones at centre-back from kick-off, while Fabian Delph makes his first Premier League start of the season in the City midfield and there is another long-awaited return in the Chelsea defence.

O Captain! My Captain! April 5, 2017

Kurt Zouma has made four Premier League appearances this term but starts a top-flight game for the first since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury against Manchester United 14 months ago.

Just one change for Chelsea, Kurt Zouma making his first start in 14 months in place of Matic April 5, 2017

Chelsea are seven points clear of Tottenham at the top of the Premier League, with City four points further back in fourth.