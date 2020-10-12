Komphela resigns as Arrows head coach to join Sundowns

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has resigned from his head coach role at Golden Arrows and has joined Mamelodi Sundowns' technical team.

The 53-year-old handed in his resignation letter to Abafana Bes'thende on Sunday and has now linked up with Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena and form part of their technical team.

The Brazilians has since confirmed that Komphela has joined the club after parting ways with Arrows.

'I would like to express my deep gratitude to the chairperson of Lamontville Golden Arrows, Mato Madlala and to Golden Arrows FC for their support and encouragement to me whilst I was head coach of Golden Arrows,' reads a statement from Komphela.

'Mato Madlala and Golden Arrows contributed to my development and growth in football I will forever be grateful to her and Golden Arrows.

'I have been given an exciting opportunity to join Mamelodi Sundowns as senior coach and to work with joint head coaches, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

'I look forward to this exciting challenge and hope to contribute to the growth and success of Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa and on the African continent.'