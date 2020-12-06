Komphela rues Sundowns’ missed chances

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela says they will take the point and improve on their performance against Maritzburg United.

The Brazilians were forced to share the spoils with the Team of Choice after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday evening.

Sundowns remain at the top of the DSTV Premiership standings with 14 points after failing to move four points clear at the top of the table.

Komphela admits that his side lacked freshness but will take the point and focus on their next match.

‘Well I thought it was going to be a very difficult match, we know that very well, it showed, we did not have the space that we normally create and one observed in the discussion with the rest of the team the lack of freshness that we always have,’ Komphela told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘You don't know, could it be the long traveling and whatever? But you never come up with excuses in football, you just have to perform.

‘Compliment must given to them [Maritzburg] for fighting hard. In our opinion, it's more like two points dropped because we're highly ambitious and desperate to get on with our business.

‘The goal we conceded also from set-play, we practice set-plays almost every time and it's just unfortunate and it becomes painful when you have to concede through something that you always work on and preach.’

He added: ‘I thought we had enough chances we created, there's two, Shalulile could have scored two for us today but again you're saying you're in Maritzburg, new coach, new energy, you could see how they were fighting, you'd expect that.

‘We're saying, listen we're here, we'll move on, we'll take the point and go but there's lot we needed to improve on.’