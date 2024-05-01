Chelsea want left-back to replace Ben Chilwell - but transfer plans are now in tatters: report
Chelsea have faced a major setback in negotiations with left-back, who they initially wanted to replace Ben Chilwell
Chelsea are looking to replace Ben Chilwell in the upcoming transfer window, having grown tired of his lack of availability in recent seasons.
Though Mauricio Pochettino has captained Chilwell on occasions when he has been available this season, the 27-year-old could be nearing the end of his time at the club due to injuries continuing to plague his career.
As a result, Chelsea have started looking at alternative options, though once prospective deal is now in pieces after recent developments.
According to Dutch publication 1908, Chelsea had opened talks with Feyenoord over the possible signing of left-back Quilindschy Hartman, having been impressed with his performances in the Eredivisie.
Reports even suggest that Hartman travelled to London to watch Chelsea lose 5-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last week, with his representatives in contact with the club. Hartman is valued at £20m by Transfermarkt, with his Feyenoord contract expiring in 2026.
Any possible deal will have to wait until the January transfer window, though, after Hartman suffered a knee injury at the end of March against Utrecht that is set to keep him out for the remainder of the calendar year.
The 22-year-old had made 38 appearances for Feyenoord this season, registering seven assists as he looked to force himself into the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024. That dream is over for Hartman, however, as he's now undergone surgery on his knee injury.
As a result, Chelsea will have to start looking at alternative options if they want a new left-back, which could include keeping Ian Maatsen at the club upon his return from a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. The Dutchman has excelled since moving to Germany, and is now preparing to face PSG in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
In FourFourTwo's view, it would certainly make sense that Chelsea would want a new left-back. While Chilwell is a great player on his day, the Englishman is far too injury prone to be relied upon, while Marc Cucurella looks a shadow of the player that earned him a move to Stamford Bridge in the first place.
Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing a former player, while Mykhaylo Mudryk has been linked with Arsenal. The Ukrainian could be one of 11 players leaving.
Meanwhile, the next Haaland is being lined up by the Blues.
