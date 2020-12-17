Komphela: Zwane can be a monster

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela believes that star Themba Zwane still has room for improvement, despite his current form for the Brazilians.

The Brazilians extended their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership to seven games following their 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Sundowns currently sit at the summit of the league standings with 17 points from seven games, having won five and drawn two, while they are yet to concede a defeat.

'Preparations were not easy, they were tough, everyone was strained not only mentally but also emotionally,' Komphela told his club's official website.

'We played with the same ease that we always find at Mamelodi Sundowns. We played against an arrogant TS Galaxy who play with pride and I could see in the last five minutes of the first half we suffered. We delighted with three points and we move on.'

The Tshwane giants will now travel to the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium when they take on Golden Arrows in the next league encounter on Saturday, 19 December 2020.

'Our players understood that we are in a position of convenience and perform and give great results. It has not been easy and from the game, you could see the emotions from the players after the game and shows that it meant a lot to them,' he added.

Komphela went on to talk about Zwane's form so far this season, having already bagged seven goals across all competitions.

'Zwane is a player who players effortlessly, he is only getting better. look at the goal he scored, he just picked the spot and that shows he plays without stress, he is composed and is happy.'

'I still see a room for improvement in his game. He needs to go to a room of discomfort and then you will see he can be a monster,' concluded Komphela.