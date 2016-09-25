Kondogbia makes the same mistakes often – De Boer

Geoffrey Kondogbia's Inter career is in crisis after coach Frank de Boer slammed his performance in the 1-1 draw against Bologna.

The French midfielder was caught in possession by Bologna's Saphir Taider after 14 minutes at San Siro, allowing the visitors to open the scoring through Mattia Destro.

Ivan Perisic scored with a volley to level the match before half-time, but Kondogbia's part in the game lasted just 28 minutes and he was replaced by Assane Demoya Gnoukouri.

After the game, which ended Inter's run of three consecutive Serie A wins, De Boer criticised Kondogbia, telling Mediaset Premium: "This morning we talked about it, that he had to play simple and on the Bologna goal he did not do that.

"We already talked about this and he makes the same mistakes often.

"We cannot accept that from players when we've told them many times already. I told him this morning, so if he doesn't want to listen, then what can I do? It's not the first time we've discussed it.

"We told him many times, he doesn't want to listen."

De Boer made three changes to the side that beat Empoli 2-0 in Inter's previous match, replacing injured duo Jeison Murillo and Danilo D'Ambrosio with Andrea Ranocchia and Ever Banega.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa made his debut as a second-half substitute, but he was unable to affect a result that De Boer admitted was disappointing.

"We did drop two points, yes," said the Dutchman. "This morning we found out that we had to change two players. In the opening 20 minutes we were tense, then Bologna's goal changed the game.

"Effectively, we lost it in those opening 20 minutes, because the chances we created did not go in. After 20 minutes, I saw a team that wanted to win and played pretty well.

"However, in the final 20 minutes we suffered a little because we got stretched out and many players were tired. It was not our best performance, but I am content with the work we've done."

On Gabriel's performance, he said: "It wasn't easy to come on with all that pressure of a 1-1 situation, but in my view he did pretty well.

"We know he can play better. This is only his first appearance."

Bologna coach Roberto Donadoni was pleased to see his side collect their first Serie A point of the season away from home, saying: "We held out, battled and had two incredible chances at the end that we could've taken to even win.

"Overall I am satisfied, as it's not easy for anyone to get a result at San Siro."