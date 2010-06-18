Koreans must rise from Argentine nightmare

The Koreans, semi-finalists in 2002 on home soil, were outclassed for long spells of Thursday's match and while they missed a glorious opportunity to tie the game at 2-2 Argentina were eventually good value for the 4-1 win.

Huh, who as a player lost 3-1 to Argentina at the 1986 World Cup, said Thursday's three-goal deficit meant nothing and that his team were moving in the right direction.

"It doesn't matter whether it was 4-1 or 3-1 ... our players fought very hard and while we conceded one more goal than in 1986 our general play was better than back then," said Huh.

"The final group game against Nigeria is going to determine whether we get into the last 16 or not so we'll go away, analyse our performance and be thoroughly prepared.

"We must consign the Argentina game to the past and prepare ourselves for the last group game."

South Korea striker Lee Chung-yong gave his side a lifeline at the end of the first half against Argentina with a well-taken goal, but he was in no mood to celebrate.

"It's not important," he said of his first World Cup finals goal. "We lost to Argentina but there's no huge obstacle to get to the last 16. We're going to forget about the loss and get ready for Nigeria."

