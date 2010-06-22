Koscielny close to Arsenal move

The French stopper, who is of Polish descent, has enjoyed a successful first season at Lorient making 35 appearances after joining from minnows Tours. The versatile centre-back can also play at full-back having started his career as a right-sided defender.

Gunners' boss Arsene Wenger has already revealed that Arsenal have made an offer for the player but that a deal has yet to be agreed, despite the player being desperate to seal a move to Emirates Stadium.

NEWS:Wenger confirms Koscielny bid

And the player’s agent, Pierre Laurent, has stated that Koscielny has spoken to Wenger and is eager to push a deal through, but that the two clubs have struggled to agree a fee with the French club holding out for around £8 million.

Wenger is eager to strengthen his defensive options as he is set to lose a number of defenders this summer including William Gallas and Sol Campbell, having already seen Philippe Senderos join Fulham.

Laurent told Sport.co.uk: “For the transfer of Laurent Koscielny to Arsenal unfortunately we are waiting for Arsenal and FC Lorient to reach an agreement.

“Arsene [Wenger] is in South Africa and it is very difficult to contact him, however I can confirm negotiations are ongoing between the clubs but I don’t know how close they are to finding a deal.

“Laurent has expressed his desire to move to Arsenal to FC Lorient and has expressed his view to Arsene Wenger. He wants to come and play for Arsenal, and it is up to the two clubs now.”

By Saad Noor

