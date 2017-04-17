Koscielny pleased with 'very important' Arsenal win

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny talked up the importance of his team's win at Middlesbrough, but admitted they were still below their best.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil scored either side of an Alvaro Negredo equaliser on Monday as Arsenal secured a 2-1 Premier League win.

With their top-four hopes still alive, Koscielny said bouncing back was crucial for Arsene Wenger's men.

"It was important. We were in a bad situation and we needed to come back with our quality," he told Sky Sports.

"It was not perfect but I think it's good to come back with the win. It's good for the confidence. It'll come back slowly but it was very important to win."

Ozil's 71st-minute winner put Arsenal within seven points of fourth-placed Manchester City, and Wenger's men have a game in hand.

Attacker Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said Arsenal had allowed their standards to slip, having gone on a four-match losing run away from home in the league.

"What we've done hasn't been good enough. We need to take responsibility for that," he said.

"We needed to go out and get back to the basics and that's making sure our commitment levels were right.

"It's a massive honour to play for Arsenal and maybe those levels have slipped."

Arsenal now turn their attentions to the FA Cup, facing Manchester City in the semi-finals on Sunday.