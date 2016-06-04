Kosovo victorious in first full international

Kosovo were victorious in their first fully-recognised international fixture on Friday thanks to a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands.

Kosovo had been accepted as a member of European football's governing body UEFA in early May, before FIFA accepted them the following week.

Albert Bunjaku and Bernard Berisha scored the goals for Kosovo but the victory did not come easy after they were forced to play with a man less for almost an hour at Frankfurter Volksbank Stadion in Frankfurt.

Manchester City midfielder Bersant Celina was sent off just after the half-hour mark for shoving an opponent.

However, despite the disadvantage, Kosovo took the lead on the stroke of half-time thanks to a Bunjaku header from a set-piece.

The Faroe Islands pushed for an equaliser in the second half, but Kosovo held on to their advantage and managed to cap off the result through Berisha in stoppage time.