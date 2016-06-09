Koulibaly could hold Chelsea talks

Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly could hold talks with Chelsea after revealing there has been "no sign" of a new contract offer from Napoli.

Koulibaly has been linked with a £23million move to Stamford Bridge, and the 24-year-old said talks with incoming Chelsea manager Antonio Conte may take place "soon".

Despite making 33 league appearances for Napoli and helping them to a second-place Serie A finish in 2015-16, Koulibaly has been offered no assurances over his future at Stadio San Paolo beyond 2019, when his current contract expires.

Koulibaly told French newspaper L'Equipe that a move was not his intention, though, saying: "I was happy to sign a five-year contract with them - I did very good things this season and there are proposals on the table.

"Big clubs want to sign me and there is no sign of a renewal with Napoli.

"The negotiations for a contract extension have stalled and they never wanted to discuss with us."

Koulibaly confirmed he has yet to speak with Conte about a potential move to England, saying: "No, I have not talked to him but that may be soon.

"If nothing happens at Napoli, I will start to have contact with other clubs.

"The game In England could be suitable for me but I like Italy. I do not press for a transfer but I hope to sign a renewal with Napoli or we proceed to other solutions.

"Napoli also wants to make money."