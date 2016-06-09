Koulibaly could hold Chelsea talks
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has said the English game might suit him if he opts to leave Serie A.
Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly could hold talks with Chelsea after revealing there has been "no sign" of a new contract offer from Napoli.
Koulibaly has been linked with a £23million move to Stamford Bridge, and the 24-year-old said talks with incoming Chelsea manager Antonio Conte may take place "soon".
Despite making 33 league appearances for Napoli and helping them to a second-place Serie A finish in 2015-16, Koulibaly has been offered no assurances over his future at Stadio San Paolo beyond 2019, when his current contract expires.
Koulibaly told French newspaper L'Equipe that a move was not his intention, though, saying: "I was happy to sign a five-year contract with them - I did very good things this season and there are proposals on the table.
"Big clubs want to sign me and there is no sign of a renewal with Napoli.
"The negotiations for a contract extension have stalled and they never wanted to discuss with us."
Koulibaly confirmed he has yet to speak with Conte about a potential move to England, saying: "No, I have not talked to him but that may be soon.
"If nothing happens at Napoli, I will start to have contact with other clubs.
"The game In England could be suitable for me but I like Italy. I do not press for a transfer but I hope to sign a renewal with Napoli or we proceed to other solutions.
"Napoli also wants to make money."
